Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani enters Rs 100 crore box office club

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become the movie of the year. The film, starring two stalwarts of the industry, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is garnering a thunderous response from the audience. After two weeks of release, Karan Johar's film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.



The movie witnessed a solid jump on the second weekend crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is 💯 NOT OUT… Packs a solid score in Weekend 2 [₹ 31.75 cr]… The jump on *second* Sat - Sun should SILENCE all naysayers who wrote off the film after its moderate Day 1… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 105.08 cr. #India biz.''

With this new milestone, the film has become the sixth Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore this year after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story, Prabhas' Adipurush and Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

''#RRKPK is the sixth #Hindi film to hit CENTURY in 2023 [Nett BOC]… The list is as follows: #Pathaan [Jan], #TJMM [March], #KBKJ [April], #TheKeralaStory [May], #Adipurush [June] and #RRKPK [July],'' Adarsh tweeted.

The film that marked the comeback of Johar to the director's chair after a seven-year gap opened with decent numbers at the box office. But as was expected, word of mouth helped in the film's box office success. The movie is again going to rule the theatres alone before the release of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Both films are released on the same day, i.e., August 11, before Independence Day.



Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Aamir Basheer, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury.