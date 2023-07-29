Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office: Karan Johar’s film opens up with decent numbers

After a long wait, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's most-awaited movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is out in theatres. The film, which marks the comeback of Karan Johar in the director's chair, opened with decent numbers at the box office.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie grossed Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office. Taran shared the post on the micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, ''#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani hits double digits on Day 1… Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided… The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity… Fri ₹ 11.10 cr. #India biz. #RRKPK needs to witness solid growth on Day 2 and 3… Not just metros, but mass pockets need to contribute big numbers too… The content is targeted at youth as well as families and if they come on board - in large numbers - only then will it make a difference to its total on Day 2 and 3.''

The movie, which boasts a gamut of stars, has earned great reviews from the audience and critics alike, praising the movie as absolutely hilarious and a perfect family drama.

He added further, ''The film enjoys strong word of mouth, but it needs to translate into footfalls and BO numbers… The growth on Day 2 - post 12 noon onwards - is most crucial.''

Barbenheimer vs. Rocky aur Rani

While word of mouth may help Karan Johar's movie at the box office, the film is facing quite a competition at the box office from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Alia and Ranveer's film came just a week after the two biggest Hollywood releases.

More about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani -

In the movie, the Bajirao Mastani actor plays the role of a Punjabi lad Rocky Randhawa, who falls in love with Rani Chatterjee, played by Alia Bhatt. While Rocky is a fun-loving boy, Rani is a successful TV journalist. How two people from totally different backgrounds fall in love and make their families agree to their marriage, makes up the rest of the plot.

The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

WION review on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Film critic Shomini Sen called Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's starrer drama, a predictable yet fun family film.

Billed as a big-budget multi-starrer summer entertainer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is quintessentially Bollywood in every sense of the term.

Amid all the showsha, dialogue baazi lies a story of two very different people falling for each other. The lead pair is as different as chalk and cheese. He is a loud Punjabi boy from a conservative business family in Delhi while she is a successful TV journalist from a liberal, creative and modern-thinking Bengali family. One would never expect the two to fall in love and yet they do. Rocky (Ranveer Singh) reaches out to Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt) to help his grandfather (veteran actor Dharmendra) reconnect with his old flame, Rani's grandmother (Shabana Azmi). Rocky and Rani end up meeting regularly on the pretext of making their grandparents meet and fall in love. Read the full review here:

