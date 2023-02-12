Rocket Boys 2 new trailer: Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh bring you the story of Pokhran nuclear test

SonyLIV series Rocket Boys Season 2 will soon premiere on the OTT platform. The makers of the show recently shared a new trailer online, which gives a glimpse of the new chapter in Indian scientists Dr Homi J Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai's professional lives.

This time, the series will show how India became a nuclear nation and how scientists conducted the nuclear bomb test in Pokhran in May 1974. Both Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, who had won praise for their performances in the first season, will reprise their roles as Bhabha and Sarabhai, respectively.

Apart from a blast, we got a glimpse of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was serving as the country's Prime Minister at the time the first nuclear test was conducted. Arjun Radhakrishnan was also seen playing a young and enthusiastic APJ Abdul Kalam in the trailer.

"Amidst global conflict and enemies charging our borders, India becoming a nuclear nation was the only deterrent to imminent threats of war. Witness the incredible journey of India's greatest scientists shaping a new era where no one dared to challenge their country's sovereignty. Rocket Boys 2 will soon stream exclusively on Sony LIV!" the post's caption read. Check it out below!

'Rocket Boys 2' is created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment.

Written and directed by Abhay Pannu, the series is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani. The show features an ensemble star cast, which includes Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das and Saba Azad in pivotal roles.

