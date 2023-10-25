Rockers B-52s dropped from White House dinner due to Israel-Hamas conflict
Story highlights
The band, best known for the 1989 hit Love Shack, was scheduled to play at the state dinner for the Australian premier on Wednesday hosted by President Joe Biden.
Iconic rock band the B-52s will not be performing at the White House dinner that is being held in honour of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
"While we had initially planned for the legendary B-52s to perform their iconic dance and party music, we are now in a time when so many are facing sorrow and pain, and we have decided to make adjustments to the entertainment portion of the evening," US First Lady Jill Biden told reporters.
The New Wave band, named after a US bomber aircraft but more famous for their beehive hairdos, will still attend the state dinner as guests. Presidential military bands will provide "instrumental music" instead.
Albanese arrived at the White House on Tuesday ahead of a formal state visit on Wednesday when he is expected to discuss topics including China, Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war.
(With inputs from agencies)