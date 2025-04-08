Veteran Hollywood actor and producer Robert De Niro will be receiving an honorary Palme d'Or award for lifetime achievement at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival 2025.

According to Cannes' official website, De Niro will be presented with the honourary award on the festival's opening ceremony, which will take place on May 13.

On the following day, May 14, he will also participate in the masterclass on the stage of the Debussy Theatre.

"I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes…Especially now when there's so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together, storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It's like coming home," the 81-year-old actor said in a statement.

He has previously served as president of the Cannes jury in 2011.

Earlier in February, the film festival's organizers announced that French actress Juliette Binoche would preside over it this year. The 60-year-old star of films from The English Patient to Certified Copy will succeed Barbie director Greta Gerwig who served as jury president last year.

"In 1985, I climbed the steps for the first time with the enthusiasm and uncertainty of a young actress," Binoche said in a statement, referring to her first experience in Cannes. "I never imagined returning 40 years later in this honorary role as jury president.

"I am aware of the privilege, the responsibility, and the absolute need for humility," she added.

Binoche is one of the few actresses to have won awards at Europe's three biggest film festivals, having been honoured at Cannes, as well as the Venice Film Festival and the Berlinale.

(With agency inputs)