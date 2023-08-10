Robbie Robertson, singer and member of The Band, passes away at 80

Robbie Robertson, a revered member of the music group The Band, has passed away at the age of 80. The Canadian singer, songwriter, and guitarist, whose prolific career spanned decades and influenced generations, breathed his last on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Robertson had been battling a prolonged illness, as confirmed by a statement from his management. The said illness was not specified. Jared Levine, Robertson's manager, conveyed the news. "Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny," Levine shared.

Robbie Robertson, an icon

Recognised for his significant contributions as a core member of The Band, Robertson's musical journey was interwoven with notable collaborations and achievements. His partnership with legendary artist Bob Dylan and his work on the critically acclaimed The Last Waltz with renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese were just some of the highlights in a career that spanned genres and mediums.

Robbie Robertson, and a glorious career

Born on July 5, 1943, in Toronto, Canada, Robertson's journey into the world of music began at an early age. His passion for the guitar quickly developed into a virtuosic talent, and it wasn't long before he teamed up with fellow musicians Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, and Richard Manuel to form The Band in the late 1960s. Together, they created a distinctive blend of rock, folk, and Americana that captured the hearts of audiences around the globe.

Robertson's songwriting prowess was a driving force behind The Band's success. His lyrics were a tapestry of storytelling, often drawing from historical events and personal experiences. Tracks like "The Weight," "Up on Cripple Creek," and "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" remain classics, reflecting Robertson's unique ability to craft narratives that resonated deeply with listeners.

Beyond his lyrical brilliance, Robertson's guitar skills were the backbone of The Band's sound. His distinctive playing style, characterized by intricate fingerpicking and emotive solos, added depth and emotion to the group's music. His contributions to albums like The Band and Music From Big Pink solidified his status as a musical icon.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE