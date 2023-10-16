Riz Ahmed reacts to Israel-Hamas conflict, calls to end 'indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians'

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, actor Riz Ahmed has spoken out. In an emotional plea, the British actor urged to stop the violence.

In the message posted on his social media handle, Ahmed wrote, ''As storytellers we put ourselves in other people’s shoes and ask audiences to go on that journey with us. The reason this works is because underneath our differences, we feel the same fear, joy, grief, and hope.”

Riz further wrote that there are no two sides to the ear, but only one side and that is ''humanity.''



“We are told there are two sides to what is happening in Israel and Palestine. But in my heart, I know there is only one — the side of our humanity,” the Oscar-nominated actor wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riz Ahmed (@rizahmed) × “What happened in Israel last week was horrific and wrong. The pain and fear so many are feeling is deep and real. What’s happening in Gaza now, and has been happening in Palestine under the Occupation for decades, is horrific and wrong. The depth and reality of this suffering cannot be ignored.”

In retaliation to the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas' shocking attack, Israel has launched a full-fledged war, which has reportedly killed thousands of Palestinians. Speaking on Israel's counter-attack and the dire situation in Gaza, Ahmed said, “If we look only in one direction, we will go even deeper into darkness. But that is exactly what is happening right now.”

He added, “We are being asked to look away while the civilians of Gaza, half of them children, are running out of time. If we are on the side of humanity we must urgently speak up to try and avert the loss of innocent life. This means calling for an end to the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians and vital infrastructure, the denial of food, water and electricity, the forced displacement of people from their homes. These are morally indefensible war crimes.”

Since Hamas' surprise attack on Israel, and the situation continues to be tense on both sides of the border. As the war continues, hundreds of people have lost their lives, and the horrific photos and videos of innocent Israeli and Palestinian people continue to emerge online.

