Rishab Shetty’s 'Kantara' becomes IMDb's highest rated Indian film

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' is the new gem from the Kannada film industry. After Prashanth Neel's 'KGF 2', Shetty's film is another Kannada language film that has become the talk of the entire country for its mindblowing visuals and intriguing storyline.



After a successful run at the Karnataka box office, the film has garnered the attention of the entire country. And, not only this, the film has now become the highest-rated Indian movie on IMDb, beating the Yash starrer 'KGF 2'.



The film currently has a 9.4 rating on IMDb—the highest for an Indian film. The movie has crossed blockbusters in the list, including 'RRR', 'Ambe Sivam' and 'Jai Bhim'.

Written and directed by Shetty, the film was released in theatres alongside Mani Ratnam's 'PS 1'. After witnessing a few days of silence, the film slowly started garnering everyone's attention and all thanks go to the critics and audience who were quick to share their mindblowing experience online.

Calling the movie ''brilliant'', Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#OneWordReview...#Kantara *HINDI*: BRILLIANT. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #KGF2 makers deliver yet another stunner: #Kantara... Mesmerizes you with strong storytelling, superb visuals and fantabulous finale… #RishabShetty’s retelling of folklore leaves you awestruck… DON’T MISS IT.''

The film tells the story of human vs. nature. Set in a villa, the film revolves around the story of Shiva, who is a rebel and works against nature. The fight for land leads to a war between the villagers and the evil spirits.



While the film has been immensely praised by the audience and the critics, it has been gaining a lot of love from celebrities as well.



After renowned personalities and celebrities like Anil Kumble, Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and more, two Superstars, Dhanush and Rana Daggubati, are blown away after watching the film.

Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must watch .. Rishab Shetty , you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films .. keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 14, 2022 ×

The film, which was released on September 30, is now available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.