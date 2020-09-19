RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Aniston pay tribute to the icon

Ruth Bader Ginsburg who is famously known as RBG, was one of the longest-serving woman on the US Supreme Court and a strong liberal voice. The veteran died on Friday. She was 87.



Several Hollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, Mandy Moore paid their tribute to Ruth.

Global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to mourn the loss. While sharing a picture, Priyanka quoted RBG and added, ''Your impact and contribution will never be forgotten. Thank you, RBG. Your legacy lives on. Rest in Peace.''

Jennifer Lopez, shared throwback pictures and wrote, ''I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to.''

Jennifer Aniston shared RBG's photo on her Instagram storiy with heartbreak emoji and wrote, "This is so devastating for our country: Thank you for everything you did... Rest in power, RBG."







By sharing Ruth's photo on her Instagram, 'Wonder Women' actor Gal Gadot wrote, "Rest In Peace RBG . Thank you for everything you brought to this world"

Mandy Moore tweeted, ''Thank you, RBG for devoting your life, love and legacy to the rule of law. What a trailblazer in every way. What an immeasurable loss in every way. We will honour you by voting to protect all that you stood for. #rbg #heartbroken''

Thank you, RBG for devoting your life, love and legacy to the rule of law. What a trailblazer in every way. What an immeasurable loss in every way. We will honor you by voting to protect all that you stood for. #rbg #heartbroken — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 19, 2020 ×

Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram, “A legend, a hero and an inspiration to millions! Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to justice and gender equality, and we must continue to fight for true equality for all in her memory. Such an incredible and courageous woman who inspired generations of women with her strength, determination and belief that we can accomplish anything we set our minds to. My prayers are with Ruth’s family and friends. ”