RIP Chadwick Boseman: Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to the late actor

The entire world is mourning the death of the Marvel star Chadwick Boseman. Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, and others took to social media to express their grief over his demise.



Boseman, best known for the 2018 superhero film 'Black Panther', died after a four-year long battle with cancer. Boseman was the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the Marvel 'Black Panther', and was set to appear in a sequel to 'Black Panther' due in 2022.





Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram story and wrote, “@chadwickboseman u were so graceful & dignified onscreen to know u battled cancer for 4 years quietly and work thru it makes me respect you off it as well…rest well…#WankandaForever".

Siddhart Malhotra wrote along with the photo of Chadwick, Really sad...RIP Chadwick Boseman...Thankyou for the amazing movies.

Ranveer Singh shared Chadwick's photo with a broke heart emoticon.

Anupam Kher wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans! #WakandaForever #OmShanti”