RIP Aaron Carter: Hilary Duff, Tyler Hilton and others pay tribute to the icon

Singer and rapper Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. Teen star turned rapper was found dead in a bathtub at his California home in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was 34 years old.

The sudden death of a teen pop star has sent shockwaves around the world. Soon after his death was confirmed, many celebrities took to social media to pay their heart-warming respects to the late icon.

Actor Tyler Hilton has known Carter personally for years. Calling the news "heartbreaking," Hilton tweeted, "No. This Aaron Carter news is heartbreaking. This kid had such a spark. I've known him for years and have always really liked him; he is warm and really funny. He loved putting on shows, and he was good at it. I'll find some pics of us and post more later... damn RIP, Budddd, #AaronCarter.''

Carter's former girlfriend, Hilary Duff, wrote a heartfelt tribute to Carter. "For Aaron, I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," Hilary, 35, wrote in a post shared on her Instagram account.

"You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... "Boy did my teenage self-love you deeply," she wrote further.


Diane Warren tweeted, "Fame at such a young age is often more of a curse than a blessing, and surviving it is not easy."

Mourning Carter's death, 'Til Death Do We Part' band member Johnnie Guilbert shared a throwback picture with Carter and wrote, "I know I would make jokes about Aaron Carter saying some crazy shit." But it’s truly saddening to see and hear him go. "I really wanted him to recover and better himself," he tweeted with the photo. "Sending his family lots of love—this sucks really bad to hear." "Rest easy, man."

