Ringo Starr cancels North America tour after second COVID-19 diagnosis

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has again tested positive for COVID-19 infection. He had recovered from the first round of the virus just three days ago. And, due to health concerns, the 82-year-old legend has cancelled his North America tour to focus on a speedy recovery.

The former Beatles drummer announced the same through Twitter on Thursday. He shared that he is cancelling the final shows on his North American tour due to his second COVID-19 diagnosis.

"I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo," wrote the rock icon in his Twitter post.

I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎵🍒🥦🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/lmniGLE9dZ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 13, 2022

It's unclear if Ringo is experiencing severe coronavirus symptoms or not. The severity of the case hasn't been disclosed by the musician.

Previously, on October 3, Ringo had tested positive for coronavirus for the first time. Announcing the same via social media, his team wrote, "A message to Ringo’s fans: It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and his current All Starr tour will be on hold while he recuperates."

The statement further read, "Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon. Check his website for any further updates. Peace and Love, Team Ringo."

At the time, seven tour dates were affected in Michigan, Minnesota and throughout Canada.

Just 3 days after recovering from the first round of the virus, the musician had a rebound infection and he ended up testing positive for the virus again.