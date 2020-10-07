Rihanna apologises to Muslims for controversial song used in Savage X Fenty show

Rihanna apologised to the Muslim community of the world after being criticised for using a song that had a recitation from Islamic book hadith. The song was used for her 2020 Savage X Fenty fashion show last week.

The show was called out by her Muslim fans for disrespecting the religion.

Rihanna apologised calling it an “honest, yet careless” mistake.

In her Instagram stories, Rihanna wrote, “I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show. I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.” The apology was issued on Savage X Fenty’s official Instagram account.

Rihanna also posted on her official account and wrote, “We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our show was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”

Producer Chloe also took to her Twitter account to address the backlash and said she would be removing the song from streaming services.

“I want to deeply apologise for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘Doom. The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith. I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me. We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms.”

Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty has otherwise been appreciated for being inclusive of people of all colour, race, shape and size. Infact, the brand has also historically included hijabi women in their marketing.