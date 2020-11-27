Richa Chadha wins PETA’s Best Vegan Style icon award 

Days after being bestowed with Dr Ambedkar Bharat Ratna honour for her contribution to cinema, Richa Chadha has another gong to her name. The actress has won Peta’s Best Vegan Style Icon award.

With the advent of pandemic, awareness of animal abuse and suffering has come under sharp focus. Richa has always worked steadfastly towards demanding sustainability of the environment and bringing in the need for cruelty-free clothing.



This year, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India hosted the virtual edition of their awards and announced the winners of the Vegan Fashion Awards 2020 amidst much fanfare.



The initiative recognises the most progressive brands and individuals ushering forth animal-free fashion.



Expressing her excitement on receiving such honour, Richa said, " I am delighted to be named a style icon. Although it's not always possible because we rely on stylists and make up people to make us look great and can't always choose cruelty free things, in my personal life I always strive to stay the course. For instance, I stopped wearing silk and leather a few years ago. Am very pleased with this recognition. Thank you Peta.”



The award aims to honour people and organisations that follow animal-free fashion.



Actor, fitness enthusiast Milind Soman`s apparel brand Deivee received the title of Best Vegan Activewear. Here`s the complete list of winners in different categories:

· Best Fashion Moment: Lakmé Fashion Week`s Sustainable Fashion Day (which was leather-free)

· Best Vegan Trainers: adidas India`s Unisex adidas Originals Continental 80 Shoes

· Best Vegan Style Icon: Richa Chadha

· Best Vegan Activewear: Deivee by Milind Soman

· Best Vegan Wool: Faborg (its WEGANOOL is made from Calotropis plants)

· Best Vegan Leather: Malai (made using waste from the coconut industry)

· Best Vegan Women`s Shoes: Papa Don`t Preach by Shubhika

· Best Vegan Men`s Shoes: The Alternate

· Best Vegan Bags: Broke Mate

· Best Vegan Sarees: Ghatkopar Cloth Stores

PETA India Senior Media and Celebrity Projects Coordinator Monica Chopra, said, "The forward-thinking winners of PETA India`s awards take fashion and compassion seriously. They make it easy to have a killer look without killing animals."