Rhea Chakraborty breaks her silence in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, says 'Truth shall prevail'

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Friday. Her lawyer released a video in which Rhea appeared and stated that she had faith in the judiciary and hence would refrain from commenting on the case.



"I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice," Rhea Chakraborty said in the video with her hands folded and her face tear-stained. "Satyameva Jayate, the truth shall prevail," she added.

This is the 28-year-old's first public statement since late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed a case against her in Patna accused her abetment to suicide.



Sushant and Rhea were reportedly in a live-in relationship and only four days before Sushant's death, Rhea had moved back to her own house. Rhea and 40 others have been questioned by the Mumbai police regarding the case.



Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The initial report by the police dismissed any possibility of foul play although his family has alleged that Rhea drove him to depression.