Renfield 2023 movie release date, plot, story details, caste, reviews and trailer; all you need to know

Renfield is an upcoming American horror-comedy film that has already garnered much attention for its impressive star cast and intriguing storyline. Directed by Chris McKay and written by Ryan Ridley, the movie is based on an original idea by Robert Kirkman, the creator of the popular comic book series, The Walking Dead.

Renfield Movie Release Date

Universal Pictures has set the release date for Renfield for April 14, 2023. The filming of the movie began in early 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. We are yet to hear an official word about the movie’s release on the OTT platform. However, as per some sources on the internet, the movie could be released on HBO Max or Netflix at an unspecified date. If you want to watch the movie as soon as possible, you must go to the cinemas on 14th April.

Renfield Movie Star Cast

Renfield boasts an impressive star cast, featuring Nicholas Hoult as Renfield, the henchman of Count Dracula, who falls in love with a traffic cop called Rebecca Quincy, played by Awkwafina. The movie also features Nicolas Cage as well as Ben Schwartz, Caroline Williams, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Adrian Martinez, and others.

Full movie cast:

Nicolas Cage Shohreh Aghdashloo Jenna Kanell Brandon Scott Jones William Ragsdale Bess Rous Derek Russo Dave Davis Choppy Guillotte Nicholas Hoult Awkwafina Ben Schwartz Caroline Williams Camille Chen Adrian Martinez Gissette Valentin Joshua Mikel T.C. Matherne

Renfield Storyline and Plot

Renfield is a mental patient in Bram Stoker's classic novel, Dracula. In the movie adaptation, Renfield's character has been revamped to a henchman who decides to leave his centuries-long line of work after falling in love with Rebecca Quincy. The movie is set in modern-day New Orleans, offering a fresh take on the original tale.

Renfield has been promised immortality by Dracula in exchange for his services, and over time, their relationship becomes co-dependent and poisonous. The movie explores how the deal between the two characters evolved throughout the ages and takes a humorous perspective inspired by Taika Waititi's vampire mockumentary, What We Do in the Shadows.

Renfield is a unique horror-comedy movie that brings a modern twist to traditional vampire stereotypes. It promises to offer an entertaining and thrilling cinematic experience that appeals to a wide audience. Fans of horror movies and Bram Stoker's original novel, Dracula, are eagerly anticipating its release.

Renfield movie trailer

Renfield's first trailer was posted online on January 5, 2023. The film's general comic tone is well represented in the trailer. Additionally, there is a lot of bloodshed, cage-ness, and bug-eating to observe. The latest Renfield trailer was released on March 22, 2023.

Renfield movie review by critics

As per Variety, Nicolas Cage Is a Stylishly Overwrought Dracula, But This Ultraviolent Vampire Action Movie is Mostly a Flip Grab Bag.

As per cheatsheet.com, ‘Renfield’ is a gory good time. “The screen is constantly pulsating with personality, unafraid to explore a playful side to what could have carried a much more serious tone.”