Rekha brings star power as she meets Dior creative director ahead of fashion show

As luxury label, Christian Dior gets ready to present its India-inspired pre-fall fashion show in Mumbai, India, Bollywood star Rekha met up with the creative director of the brand. Ahead of the big fashion show, Dior’s first in India, Maria Grazia Chiuri posted a picture with the film veteran.

Rekha looked iconic in a white organza saree with a full churidar sleeves blouse, red lipstick, golden potli as a bag, and hair tied neatly in a bun. Rekha looked effortlessly stylish and brought vintage glamour to the meet.

Maria shared a picture of their meetup and wrote, “I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi (ji) last night for the first time. India's most iconic woman and an incredible actress. I am so grateful you joined us last night, it was a true honour.”

Maria Grazia’s Instagram post received a lot of love from fans. Many wrote that Rekha is truly an icon while others called her a “living Goddess”.

Christian Dior’s show will be set against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India and will see some of the biggest stars of the fashion world walking the runway.

As for Rekha, the actress best known for her critically-acclaimed performances in Umrao Jaan (1981), Khubsoorat (1980), Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Silsila, and others.

