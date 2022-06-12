Regina King makes first public appearance post her son's tragic death, spotted at red carpet

Actress and director Regina King, who tragically lost her son Ian Alexander Jr. in January this year, was spotted on the red carpet of the Filming Italy Festival on Friday. This is her first public appearance since the time she lost her son.

The 'Watchmen' actress graced the red carpet donning a sleeveless white co-ord set featuring a crop top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. She flaunted her colorful braids in a high ponytail with her outfit.

The 51-year-old accessorized her outfit with a Louis Vuitton purse. For her footwear, she opted for white-silver stilletos.

The Filming Italy Festival was held at Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

The sighting marks her first public outing since the shocking demise of her son Ian.

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," the actress said in a statement published by PEOPLE. She added, "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

A Los Angeles County Coroner spokesperson later confirmed that Ian's death has been officially ruled a suicide.

Ian was King's only child. He was a deejay by profession.

Despite her growing success as an actor and director, King said at the time that Ian was her biggest source of pride. After separating from Ian's father in 2007 after nine years of marriage, King admitted being a single parent wasn't always easy, but that nothing is stronger than her love for her son.

A week prior to his death, Ian spoke about the drawbacks of social media. "I don't think Instagram is healthy for me," he wrote in a tweet.