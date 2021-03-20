Recording Academy condemns anti-Asian hate in new statement after Atlanta shootings

The Recording Academy has released a statement condemning the anti-Asian hate in the wake of the killings of eight people in Atlanta.

Numerous music stars — including John Legend, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, and Justin Timberlake — have spoken out condemning the violence. In the released statement, the Academy said:

"The Recording Academy is deeply saddened by this incident and denounces any and all hate crimes and asks the music community to stand together against these incidents."



It also highlighted the increase in Asian discrimination during the pandemic. "The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a disturbing rise in discrimination against the Asian-American community. On Tuesday, March 16, a shooting in the Atlanta area left eight people dead", it said.

"Every day, our work as creators demonstrates the power of diversity and the strength that comes when individuals from different backgrounds come together. Let’s continue to be a positive example for the rest of the world and work collectively to drive change.

We encourage you to support the work of Stop AAPI Hate, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, and the other organizations currently addressing these challenges", it concluded.

The Television Academy and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences posted a statement on their social media accounts:



We stand in solidarity with the AAPI community at large, and we condemn any and all forms of racism, xenophobia and violence.

Today, we pause the celebration. We pause to show respect to the eight lives that were lost. We pause to shine light on the continuing rise in hate crimes towards Asian and Asian-American communities.



The man who police say went on a rampage at three spas in the Atlanta area, killing eight people, was charged Wednesday with eight counts of murder in connection with the attacks. While police haven’t specified the man’s motives, many experts believe the increase in anti-Asian violence is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, which former President Trump frequently referred to as “the Asian flu” or “Kung Flu.”