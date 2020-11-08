Rebel Wilson suffers injury while taking 'hot photos' on beach

Australian actor Rebel Wilson got injured while she was taking "hot photos" with her friends on the on Friday (local time).

According to Page Six, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star revealed on her Instagram story that she was "banged up" with scratches and bruises on the last day of her vacation in Mexico.

The 40-year-old star Wilson told her followers, "Ok guys, there's been a little bit of a massive incident."

The 'Pitch Perfect' actor explained, "We're here in Mexico and we were taking hot photos out at the beach. Unfortunately, while we were doing that, Nicole's handbag washed into the ocean. It had her passport in it, which she's currently drying."

"Then I'm like 'I'll get it!' because we gotta fly today. And then I got pretty banged up," the 'Hustle' actor revealed.

Wilson then panned the camera down to show her icing her chest and reveal the various scrapes on her body.

''Basically, my left boob took most of the impact and it's going to be very swollen and bruised and I was scraped down my stomach when I hit into the rock," she said. Wilson jokingly added: "So guys, warning when you're taking hot photos just be careful because the waves can get you. Be ocean safe."

"We got some incredible boomerangs though," she quipped. As reported by Page Six, she also gave this parting message to fans: "But don't let your health and safety get destroyed because honestly, my boob is already big and it's going to be very swollen after this."

The 'Bachelorette' star did share one photo from the morning stroll on her Instagram account. She wore a sports bra and biker shorts showing off her slimmed-down figure as she stood on the balcony of her vacation room.

"What up BE-AtCH! (Woke up early, ready to smash a beach)," Wilson joked in the caption.