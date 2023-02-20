Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Actress-comedian Rebel Wilson is engaged. Wilson announced her engagement to girlfriend Ramona Agruma on Sunday on Instagram. Wilson posted photos featuring the couple posing in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland and captioned the post as, "We said YES!"The news of their engagement comes less than year after Rebel confirmed she was in a relationship with Agruma. In June 2022, Wilson had shared on her social media page, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," alongside the hashtag #loveislove.

Ramona Agruma is the founder and owner of the athleisure brand Lemon Ve Limon.



It has been an eventful year for Wilson as not only did she find love but also welcomed her first child via surrogate late last year — a baby girl named Royce Lillian.



"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle," Wilson wrote at the time.



Several celebrities wished the couple as they poured wished on the comment section. Paris Hilton wrote, "Love you girls! So happy for you two! Such a magical way to get engaged (ring and stardust emoticons) Congrats!"

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS REBEL!!!!"



Alison Brie also left a comment that read, “Congratulations!!! (Champagne glass emoji)” and her Pitch Perfect co-star Brittney Snow commented, "Rebs!!!! Magical...congrats you two."



Ramona Agruma herself commented on her fiancé's post, saying, "I love you."