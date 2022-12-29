Rasika Dugal to explore six new genres in 2023

It's important to keep things fresh and Indian actress Rasika Dugal is doing just that. With another year coming to a close, the actress has her eyes set on changing the game of content for herself and for her fans. After a busy 2022, she plans on experiementing with different genres in 2023. Here is a look at what all she has in her kitty:

SPIKE: SPORTS DRAMA

Rasika will be seen playing a volleyball coach in this sports drama series. The actor trained in volleyball for four months as prep for the role. This is the first time we will see her in a sports drama.

LORD CURZUN KI HAVELI: BLACK COMEDY THRILLER

Rasika's first attempt at comedy thriller genre with Lord Curzun Ki Haveli. The film has wrapped its shoot in London and is expected to release this year.

ADHURA: SUPERNATURAL HORROR

The film is an Amazon Prime Original. Rasika will be seen playing the role of a school counsellor. The story takes place in a prestigious boarding school and is centred around a deadly secret that "shakes up the lives of everyone connected to it".

FAIRY FOLK: IMPROV COMEDY

Shot in an improvised style, Fairy Folk follows the story of a squabbling couple, Ritika and Mohit, who have lost their spark and are tired of each other. More difficulties arise when they come across a genderless being in the woods and it casually follows them home. Written and directed by Karan Gour, Fairy Folk is an improv comedy, also starring Mukul Chaddha.

LITTLE THOMAS: DRAMEDY

Little Thomas is a beautiful and lyrical story about a Goan family. A film directed by National Award-winning director Kaushal Oza. Rasika and Kaushal have previously collaborated on the short film 'The Miniaturist of Junagadh'.

MIRZAPUR 3: ACTION CRIME THRILLER

Lastly, a show that made Rasika Dugal a household name - Mirzapur. Rasika has wrapped the shoot of its season 3 and is expected to release it in 2023.