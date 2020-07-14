Rapper Tory Lanez arrested for hiding gun in vehicle

Rapper Tory Lanez was arrested after a house party turned violent and the police found a hidden gun in his vehicle upon search.

He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle.

Fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion was reported to be at the party and had received injuries from a glass wound to her foot.

The violent incident began at the house party and blew out of proportion when it was taken to a SUV parked outside the home.

Tory Lanez is best known for his singles ‘Say It’ and ‘Luv.’

Meanwhile, Tory has kept his fans entertained during quarantine with his viral series ‘Quarantine Radio’. He has so far held conversations with stars like Justin Timberlake, Drake and Tiffany Haddish.