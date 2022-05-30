Rapper Master P mourns the loss of his daughter Tytyana Miller

The hip-hop artist Master P has sadly announced the death of his daughter Tytyana Miller.



On Sunday, the rapper, whose real name is Percy Robert Miller Sr, shared the tragic news of Miller. Taking to his Instagram account, Master said they are “overwhelmed with grief” and asked for some privacy.



''Our family is dealing with overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support,'' he wrote in the message.

Missing fingertip, poop & career loss: High and low points of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial



Further, he hinted at his daughter’s mental struggles. ''Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.''

No cause of death was revaled.



Tytyana's brother, Romeo Miller also mourned the loss of his sister. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve,” Romeo wrote. “We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM”



Tytyana battled with addiction and drug abuse and opened up about the same in the We tv series, 'Growing Up Hip Hop'.