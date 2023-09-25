ugc_banner

Rapper Krayzie Bone is fighting for life: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony star in hospital

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Sep 25, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Born as Anthony Henderson, the rapper Krayzie Bone suffers from a condition called sarcoidosis, a rare inflammatory disease causing the organs to become covered in lumpy nodes called granuloma.

The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony member Krayzie Bone is currently fighting for life. The hip-hop star was rushed to a hospital after he began coughing up blood. It was later found out that it was because of a leaking artery in his lung. 

Currently being treated in a hospital, Krayzie Bone is critical. Doctors have been unable to control the bleeding despite performing an emergency surgery on Krayzie. The rapper is currently on a ventilator and on assisted breathing. 

The news came out when the singer’s band member, Bizzy took to Instagram and wrote, “Pray 4 Kay,” Post this, fans got worried and wrote on social media about his well-being. 

