Rapper Fetty Wap rearrested by feds for allegedly threatening to kill someone on FaceTime

Edited By: Kirtika Katira
Delhi, India Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 10:50 AM(IST)

Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on Monday Photograph:( Instagram )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested in New Jersey on Monday for allegedly threatening to kill someone on a FaceTime call.

Rapper Fetty Wap aka William Maxwell, who had been out on a $500,000 personal recognizance bond since November last year, was jailed again on Monday after being arrested for allegedly flashing a gun and threatening to kill someone on a FaceTime call. Federal authorities revealed details of the case to a publication.

According to Fox News Digital, prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York accused the rapper of giving death threats to an unidentified man and threatening with a firearm on a video call. Post which, Magistrate Judge Steven Locke revoked Wap’s bond and he will now be held pending his trial.

At a court hearing at Central Islip federal court, the prosecutors sought revocation of his $500,000 bond on Monday. 

"In the call the defendant possessed a gun, threatened to kill him, and called an individual a ‘rat,’ despite the fact that this was a direct violation of both state law and the conditions of his release," FBI’s Special Agent Derek Wonderland revealed in a court affidavit.

Also read: Pop music and 'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dead at age 73

Fetty Wap was first arrested in October last year. At first, he was held without bail. However, about a week later, senior U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert granted his bond application. 

Back then he had pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

Topics

Read in App