Ranveer Singh channels his inner Rocky from ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ and fans are in love

Right before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals began, Bollywood’s superstar Ranveer Singh and music maestro A R Rehman gave a power-packed performance amid nearly 1,10,000 spectators. At IPL’s closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Ranveer performed for 20 to 25 minutes on his hit songs and brought a big smile to his fans’ faces.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor also performed on popular tracks from regional films like ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF Chapter-2’. Seeing the actor groove on Yash’s popular track, fans couldn’t stop cheering. And, the stadium got filled with applauds.

Ranveer then passed the baton of entertainment to A R Rehman, who engaged the crowd with popular songs like `Mukabala`, `Lagaan`, `Rockstar`, `Yuva`, `Rang De Basanti`. Rehman`s `Vande Mataram` song also left everyone thrilled in the stadium.



Right before his performance, the actor was asked about the event and what he’s going to do at the closing ceremony. To which, he replied, "I am going to set the stadium on fire, such a huge crowd in one of the biggest stadiums, Gujarat Titan will be hot favourite of Gujarati, but If Rajasthan wins, it will be a tribute to Shane Warne.”

And, just as promised, Ranveer delivered an energetic and power-packed performance at the beginning of the IPL 2022 closing ceremony. The 36-year-old actor stepped into the arena with IPL’s flag and in no time, he burnt the dance stage with her killer moves.

Ranveer Singh is such a powerhouse 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Response for Dheera Dheera, Vaathi Coming and Naatu Naatu was another level in IPL closing cermony. pic.twitter.com/V3hGton4n5 — Thyview (@Thyview) May 29, 2022

Ranveer performed non stop for 15 minutes in front of 1.3 lac people at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for IPL Finals. I need this kinda energy in my life❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥#RanveerSingh #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/f7luJVm3b1 — ᴍᴇᴇɴᴀ (@yehlaalishqq) May 30, 2022

#RanveerSingh performed in front of 1.3 lakh people at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for IPL Finals. The showman of our generation performed non-stop for 15 mins to roaring applause from every single person at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/R1JPQgzL9S — Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) May 30, 2022

According to his fans, the major highlight of his performance was his imitation of Yash aka Rocky from KGF: Chapter 2.

As he entered the stage with Ricky’s iconic hammer prop and gave an action sequence angle to his presentation, fans couldn’t keep calm. In no time, clips from the event went viral on social media.