Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani not tying the knot in 2022

If after the lavish weddings of 2021-- Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani, Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal—the audience was in the mood for more weddings in 2022, here is the downer.

There are no major weddings lined up for 2022. And never mind if Malhotra-Advani, Kapoor-Bhatt have zipped off together for a New Years' holiday.

Sources say neither Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani nor Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt has any weddings plans.

While a filmmaker known to know the entire industry tells me Malhotra and Advani are not even looking in that direction(wedding) in spite of their New Year holiday together, sources close to Alia and Ranbir confirm the couple has no immediate wedding plans.

“Just because Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married, it doesn’t follow that other high-profile couples will do the same in 2022. Ranbir and Alia are just happy being together. They’ve no wedding plans as such. There are rumours that the couple plans to wed after the release of their film together Brahmastra. There is no connection between the film’s release and the couple’s marriage,” says a friend of Ranbir and Alia.

A director who has worked closely with Alia says she is ready and willing to marry any time. “But Ranbir wants their relationship to go on the way it is."