Rana Daggubati on Prabhas starrer Project K: ‘It will break boundaries like RRR and Baahubali’

The entire year 2022 was dedicated to SS Rajamouli's RRR. Not only at the Indian box office, but the movie dominated the international market as well. However, now the next big project that we all await from the South Indian industry is Nag Ashwani's Project K. The big-budget movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Everyone is excited about Nag Ashwani's project, and recently actor Rana Daggubati shared his views on the movie and thought that it would break RRR and Baahubali's boundaries.

The film will break the boundaries: Rana Daggubati

The film will break the boundaries: Rana Daggubati



During his appearance on the Indian news channel India Today's Conclave South 2023, the actor said that Project K is the movie that we are all looking forward to in Telugu.



The actor said, "That’s the film we are really looking forward to in Telugu. That film, I think will break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR have done.”



RRR and Baahubali attracted a huge chunk of audiences to the international box office and brought immense pride to India. Addressing the global attention that both movies have gotten, the actor said that he's expecting the same for the fourth movie.

Rana added, "Pushing that boundary to the next edge. I am really looking forward to that film and it could really become a global film from Telugu."



RRR's smash hit song Naatu Naatu became the first Telugu song to ever win an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards.



Project K



Ashwin's pan-Indian film, starring megastars like Big B, Prabhas and Deepika, will be high on action and VFX. The film has been made on a sprawling budget by Vyjayanthi Movies, the biggest Telugu film production company.

Multiple reports have suggested that many prolific Hollywood action directors have been hired. The movie will hit the theatres in January 2024.

However, the film's shoot has been delayed after Big B got injured on the Hyderabad set of the movie. The 80-year-old actor suffered a muscle tear.

A source earlier revealed, “It is still not clear how long it would take Bachchan saab to resume normal shooting, and the director (Nag Ashwin) and producers (Vyjayanthi Movies) are in no hurry. They are putting no pressure on Bachchan Saab to resume shooting. They will wait for as long as it takes. But it is unlikely now that Project K will make its January 2024 release date.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE