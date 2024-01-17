Ramayan stars Arun Govil, Deepika, Sunil Lahri arrive in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

Stars of the iconic TV show Ramayan, actors Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday ahead of the grand inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. Govil played Lord Ram in the show, while Chikhlia played Sita and Lahri played Lakshman in the show.



The celebs reached Ayodhya on January 17 and gave a glimpse of their journey on social media. The inauguration ceremony will take place on January 22.



Many popular celebrities along with PM Narendra Modi and the CMs have been invited for the inauguration ceremony of the most awaited Ram Mandir.



A video of Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri is surfacing on the internet where they can be seen in their traditional yellow and red outfit walking on the streets of Ayodhya.

While Dipika is seen in a beautiful red saree, Arun and Sunil, on the other hand kept it simple in a traditional yellow kurta.



Netizens are also quite excited for see the celebs at the grand inauguration. A user wrote, “Wow this is like having Ram ji, Sita ji and Lakshman ji at the Ram Mandir.. can’t wait.” Another user wrote, “it is going to be one of the most beautiful and celebrated days.. happy to see Dipika, Arun and Sunil there.” One more user said, “now this is what I call iconic."



Arun Govil told ANI, "Ayodhya's Ram temple will prove to be our Rashtra Mandir. The culture that had faded in the last few years across the world, this temple will again send a message that will strengthen our culture. It is a heritage that will be known to the whole world, this temple will be a source of inspiration, it is the centre of our faith, it will be our pride, it will become our identity. Our morals should be adopted by all."



He added, "I had no idea that the consecration of Lord Ram would happen in this way, that it would be such a big event, this is the biggest event of my life. There is so much emotion and energy, the whole country is taking only Ram's name, wherever Lord Ram is present. Those who believe in Ram, there is an atmosphere of happiness there, it was not imagined, hence the feeling of it is very pleasant that we are going to witness such a moment."



Actress Deepika Chikhalia, who played the role of Goddess Sita, said, "Our image has settled in the hearts of the people, even after the construction of Ram temple, I do not think there will be any change in it, Ram Lala's life is being consecrated, people have given a lot of love. The characters of Ramayana will continue to receive similar love."