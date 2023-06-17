Ramanand Sagar’s son slams Adipurush, says ‘makers tried to make a Marvel film’

Om Raut's Adipurush was released in theatres on June 16, and since then, the movie has been in talks for all the wrong reasons. The movie is based on the Ramayana, an epic that almost every Indian has grown up with. Over the years, multiple shows, movies, and daily soaps have been made on the Indian epic, but among many, the one that has been considered a cult classic is Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana. The 1980s television series telecast on Doordarshan is still lauded as one of the best on-screen depictions of the Ramayana.

As Raut's Adipurush faces backlash from the masses, Ramanand Sagar's son, Prem Sagar, has reacted to the movie and expressed his displeasure.

Talking about the movie, the late director's son said that Om Raut has tried to make a ''Marvel movie'.'

In his recent interview, Prem said, "Om Raut has tried to make a Marvel film. Papaji (Ramanand Sagar) did take some creative liberties while making the Ramayana but he understood Lord Ram. He read various scriptures and then made a few changes, but never messed around with facts."

Prem Sagar further added that he hasn't watched the movie yet but isn't happy with the trailer. When told that the makers have made this movie by keeping today's audience in mind, he said, ''Then they should show the film in Breach Candy or Colaba. Don’t show it worldwide. Don’t hurt people’s sentiments. Krittivasi and Eknath also made Ramayana but they never changed the content. They only changed the colour or language but here all the facts seemed to be changed.''

The villainous look of Ravana



In the movie, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Ravana, and his villainous look has been questioned by many. Addressing the same, Sagar said that he was the King of Lanka and in some scriptures, it has been revealed that he was a knowledgeable man, and Ram himself considered Ravana a great scholar.

''Many scriptures also say that Lord Ram himself considered Raavan as a great learned man… you cannot present Raavan as a deadly villain in the name of creative liberty,'' he said. Adipurush criticism The movie, which was made on a hefty budget of Rs 500 crore, has faced a massive backlash from critics and audiences alike.

Viewers have been slamming the movie by saying that it has been unnecessarily overloaded with VFX and CGI work. Some have pointed out the wrong portrayal of the mythological characters and the way they are presented in the movie.

