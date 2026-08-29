/Ram Kapoor breaks silence on cheek-kiss controversy with Shreya Kalra during Lock Upp 2: ‘She needs to grow up’

Ram Kapoor has recently spoken about the controversy that began during his stint on Lock Upp 2 after Shreya Kalra raised concerns over an interaction involving the actor. Addressing the issue on a podcast, Kapoor said he had discussed the matter with Kalra privately and stated that he would not alter his personality because of the criticism surrounding the incident.

Ram Kapoor on Shreya Kalra comments

The controversy surfaced on Lock Upp 2 when Shreya spoke about Kapoor kissing her on the cheek after she won a task that helped save him for the week. She later discussed the incident with Shilpa Shinde and spoke about the importance of personal boundaries.

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During his conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit at his podcast, Kapoor said, "Shreya had many chats with me where she said that ‘listen I did not mean anything like that and you are totally okay’. I have always been the way I have. I am a very physical person and I’ve always been like that throughout my career. And I’m not going to change, I don’t give a shi* about what gets taken out of context."

Ram Kapoor responds to criticism

Responding to the criticism, Kapoor added, "I’m very happy and proud of the fact that in 27 years of my career in this industry, not a single woman that I have worked with has ever had a complaint. So I don't care what people say, I'm gonna be what I'm gonna be."

The actor further dismissed the need to spend his time addressing every controversy surrounding him. "These little things that keep happening, these controversies where things are taken out of context, I'm not going to waste my time on them because life moves too fast. Like I said, I have so much positivity in my life, I focus on that and these are just unnecessary nonsense and a waste of time."

He also addressed his equation with Shreya and made it clear that he has "nothing against Shreya. I think she's a lovely girl from a good family. But she is a kid who needs to grow up in terms of controlling her temper and learning how to cool down a bit."

"That comes with time. She will learn whatever she has to learn. Whatever hot and cold was happening was happening from her end. I was the same with her. Whenever she would open up to me, I was available and we could make good progress. There were times I used to take a decision that she wouldn't like and she would burst. I would say, okay, that's your problem," he added.