Ram Gopal Varma gets into legal trouble once again for 'derogatory' comment on Droupadi Murmu

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has landed himself into legal trouble once again for his controversial posts on NDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. As per reports, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker has moved a Mumbai court against the filmmaker alleging he had passed 'uncharitable' remarks about the NDA Presidential nominee.

The complaint has been filed by the police, on request of Subhas Rajora, under sections 499 and 500 (defamation), 504 (intentionally insulting a person), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per reports, the magistrate has adjourned the matter to October 11. The complainant’s lawyer D V Saroj shared the news on Saturday and the complaint was filed in suburban Bandra on Thursday, July 14.

The complainant has claimed that Varma made 'derogatory' statements through his official Twitter account against Droupadi Murmu and the posts outrage the respect of women. It further added that RGV's tweets are tantamount to disrespecting the backward and scheduled caste people.

Another case was registered against RGV at Hazratganj police station on Sunday.

In his tweet, Varma had written, "If Drapaudi is the President who are the Pandavas? And more importantly, who are the Kauravas?" The post didn't go down well with many, inviting major backlash online.

