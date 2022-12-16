Rajinikanth wins hearts as he visits Dargah, Tirupati temple on same day
Rajinikanth had first gone to seek blessings at the Tirupati temple following which he went to the Dargah accompanied with daughter Aishwaryaa and music composer AR Rahman.
Rajinikanth was spotted with AR Rahman earlier in the day as they visited Ameen Dargah in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.
Thalaivar At Dargah Now 🙏🏻#Rajinikanth #Kadapa pic.twitter.com/LmluuduHGZ— என்றும் தலைவர் ரசிகன் ᴶᴬᴵᴸᴱᴿ💛 (@Rajini12Dhoni7) December 15, 2022
Visuals of Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa at ‘suprabhatam seva’, the pre-dawn seva where hymns are recited as a ritual to wake up the Lord, are going viral. Later, they were offered Veda Ashirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
Three days after his 72nd birthday, Superstar @rajinikanth visited Lord #SriVenkateswaraSwami temple at Tirumala with his daughter @ash_rajinikanth on early morning today.#Tirupati #Rajnikanth #Tirumala #SuperstarRajinikanth #AishwaryaRajinikanth#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/mfOR3gilr3— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 15, 2022
Post the temple visit, he told the media, Tirupati was a divine experience that cannot be expressed in words.
The superstar donned a kurta for the visit and sported a beard. Rajinikanth will be seen in a similar avatar in upcoming film ‘Jailer’.