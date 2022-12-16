Rajinikanth wins hearts as he visits Dargah, Tirupati temple on same day

Rajinikanth was spotted with AR Rahman earlier in the day as they visited Ameen Dargah in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

Rajinikanth had first gone to seek blessings at the Tirupati temple following which he went to the Dargah accompanied with daughter Aishwaryaa.

Visuals of Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa at ‘suprabhatam seva’, the pre-dawn seva where hymns are recited as a ritual to wake up the Lord, are going viral. Later, they were offered Veda Ashirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Post the temple visit, he told the media, Tirupati was a divine experience that cannot be expressed in words.