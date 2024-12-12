New Delhi

As superstar Rajinikanth turned 74 on December 12, his former son-in-law Dhanush penned a sweet note for the veteran, wishing his 'thalaiva' a very happy birthday. Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa and the couple officially got divorced in November this year.

Despite the divorce, which the couple have insisted was a mutual decision, Dhanush seems to still have close bonds with his former in-laws.

Dhanush’s birthday wishes for Rajinikanth

Dhanush posted a sweet note calling Rajinikanth a ‘superstar’ and ‘thalaiva’. He wrote, “Happy birthday to the one, only one, super one .. SUPERSTAR .. the phenomenon that redefined mass and style .. my thalaiva @rajinikanth sir.” with red heart emojis.

Happy birthday to the one, only one, super one .. SUPERSTAR .. the phenomenon that redefined mass and style .. my thalaiva ??? @rajinikanth sir ❤️❤️ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 12, 2024 ×

One fan commented, “Fanboy D na wishing Superstar.” Another commented, “True fan boy," while another wrote, “Fanboy Moment.”

Not just Dhanush, but several other celebrities wished Rajinikanth on his birthday.

Kamal Haasan wrote on X in Tamil, “Happy birthday to my dear friend, Superstar @rajinikanth. May you achieve more and more successes; be surrounded by good health; be filled with happiness; live long!”

Mammootty posted an old picture of them together, writing, “Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth, May you continue to inspire millions as you always do in the years to come. Stay Happy and Healthy forever.”

Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth ,May you continue to inspire millions as you always do in the years to come. Stay Happy and Healthy forever. ? pic.twitter.com/dWA87vENh3 — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 12, 2024 ×

Mohanlal called Rajinikanth an inspiration and wrote, “Happy Birthday, dear Rajinikanth Sir! Your journey, both on and off the screen, continues to inspire us all. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and endless moments of joy. Much love and respect.”

Happy Birthday, dear Rajinikanth Sir! Your journey, both on and off the screen, continues to inspire us all. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and endless moments of joy. Much love and respect.@rajinikanth — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 12, 2024 ×

Jackie Shroff also posted an old picture of them together, writing, “Long Live,” with a red heart emoji.

Venkatesh shared a similar post, writing, “Happy birthday dear @rajinikanth garu! Sending my warmest wishes, hope you have an amazing year!”

Happy birthday dear @rajinikanth garu! Sending my warmest wishes, hope you have an amazing year! pic.twitter.com/Zjg6mfSND5 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) December 12, 2024 ×

