Actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are now officially divorced. As per media reports, the Chennai Family Welfare court granted the couple divorce as they said they could not live together.

The case had been heard three times previously, but both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had failed to attend any of the sessions.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Linga and Yatra. Dhanush is one of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema while Aishwaryaa, daughter of Rajinikanth, is a filmmaker. Post-separation, the two live close to each other in Poes Garden, Chennai and the children spend time with both parents. The couple continues to co-parent their sons and frequently share pictures with them on their social media accounts.

On January 17, 2022, Dhanush announced their separation via a post on X, stating, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other.”

“The journey has been one of growth, understanding, adjustment, and adaptation. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate.” Aishwaryaa shared a similar message.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announces Hindi directorial debut film 'Oh Saathi Chal'

Nayanthara vs Dhanush

Meanwhile, Dhanush is also embroiled in another legal battle with actress Nayanthara. The actor has sued Nayanthara for using footage from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan produced by him without his consent. According to The Hindu, Dhanush has submitted the suit to the Madras High Court, naming both Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Sivan, as defendants.

Previously, Nayanthara slammed actor Dhanush for refusing permission to use footage from her 2015 Tamil movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix wedding documentary. Dhanush had produced the movie. She also criticised him for sending a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore in damages for the inclusion of a three-second behind-the-scenes clip from the film.

The suit claims that they have used certain visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the Netflix docu-drama Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Nayanthara has to now respond to the notice at the next hearing.