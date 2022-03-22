Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announces Hindi directorial debut film 'Oh Saathi Chal'

Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa is set to debut in Hindi as a director with upcoming flick ‘Oh Saathi Chal’.

Sharing the news, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth wrote, "My week couldn’t have started better. Happy and feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi Oh Saathi Chal, an extraordinary true love story, produced by @MeenuAroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings and wishes.”

She shared the poster of the upcoming film with her fans.

Aishwaryaa had made her feature film directorial debut with 3 in 2012. It featured her estranged husband Dhanush. She followed it up with the 2015 crime comedy ‘Vai Raja Vai’ and later directed the documentary ‘Cinema Veeran’, which featured untold stories of stunt choreographers of Tamil cinema.

