Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Paandey' underperforms as 'The Kashmir Files' storms the box office

In a surprising turn of events, Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Bachchhan Paandey' which was released last Friday has performed below expectations at the box office, according to trade pundits. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' meanwhile has been doing consistently well at the box office.



The film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the state in the 1990s has earned over Rs 179 crores since its release on March 11.



Trade observer Himesh Mankad stated to PTI that the film had a modest release across 600 screens on its opening day, added 1400 more screens by the end of the first weekend.



As of Monday, the film ran to packed houses across 4000 screens in the country.



The film's unstoppable box office run surprisingly hindered the performance of Kumar's much-awaited 'Bachchhan Paandey'. The film collected nearly Rs 37 crores on the first weekend since its release. Trade experts say that the collection is at least 15 crores short of what they had expected it to collect upon its release on March 18.



According to trade analyst Vishek Chauhan, 'The Kashmir Files' has "completely derailed" 'Bachchhan Paandey'.



"What has happened to 'Bachchhan Paandey' is simply an act of God. You just can't predict a movement like this. A film needs to occupy a mindset, create enough noise and chatter for the audience to come to theatres. 'Bachchhan Paandey' just couldn't match the noise and euphoria of 'Kashmir Files'. If no one's talking about your film, why will they come and watch it?



"The discourse, from news channels, social media to papers, is dominated by Kashmir Files, which has effectively drowned 'Bachchhan Paandey,'" Chauhan told PTI.



Chauhan, who also runs a theatre in Bihar, said his property initially began with just one show of 'The Kashmir Files' and soon increased it to three as the "demand was unprecedented".



The Farhad Samji-directorial also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez.



"Even before 'The Kashmir Files' became this 'movement', even before the tax-free announcements came in, the film had garnered massive interest in people. Its content, whether one calls it propaganda or something else, had clicked. In contrast, the audience just didn't seem excited enough for 'Bachchhan Paandey'.



"'Pushpa' released along with the biggie 'Spiderman' last December, faced '83' and yet did well with its numbers. A good film will brave through competition. 'Bachchhan Paandey' got hit there, as the audience feedback was mixed, unlike 'Kashmir Files', which has been unanimous," he added.



Next week, 'The Kashmir Files' will run alongside SS Rajamouli's much-awaited action drama 'RRR'. The multilingual, headlined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is billed as one of the biggest films of Indian cinema.



(With agency inputs)

