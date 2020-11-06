Radhe Shyam: New picture featuring Prabhas becomes internet's latest obsession

Radhe Shyam new picture Photograph:( Instagram )
‘Radhe Shyam’ features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in leading roles.
In a new picture from the set of ‘Radhe Shyam’, actor Prabhas can be seen as his dapper self standing right next to a luxury car.
Standing next to a Maserati car, Prabhas can be pictured in what looks like a place in Italy. The team recently wrapped the Italy schedule of ‘Radhe Shyam’. The film will next be shot in Hyderabad.
Rebel Star #Prabhas from the sets of Pan India Film #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/beUcxP1Q6v— BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) November 4, 2020
Sharing the poster, UV Creations, the production house wrote, "The BIG moment has arrived!! Here's introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya from #RadheShyam! #RadheShyamSurprise #HappyBirthdayPrabhas (sic)."
‘Radhe Shyam’ features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in leading roles.
Earlier, on Prabhas’ 41st birthday, makers released a set of new pics from the set.
Come, witness the magic as they redefine love & rewrite history with their eternal love story 💕 Here's wishing #Prabhas a Very Happy Birthday!#BeatsOfRadheShyam out now! #HappyBirthdayPrabhashttps://t.co/1lJtLe2RND— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) October 23, 2020
Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/JZx13Qjzfg
‘Radhe Shyam’ will be a period love story set in the backdrop of Europe. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma and Sathyan Sivakumar.
Directed by @director_radhaa— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) October 21, 2020
Presented by @UVKrishnamRaju garu
Produced by @UV_Creations @TSeries #BhushanKumar with #Vamshi #Pramod & @PraseedhaU under @AAFilmsIndia @GopiKrishnaMvs pic.twitter.com/emtTXLCm02
The 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas will next be seen in a film with director Nag Ashwin. The sci-fi film will feature Deepika Padukone as the female lead.