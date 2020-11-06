Radhe Shyam: New picture featuring Prabhas becomes internet's latest obsession

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Nov 06, 2020, 08.35 AM(IST)

Radhe Shyam new picture Photograph:( Instagram )

Story highlights

‘Radhe Shyam’ features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in leading roles. 

In a new picture from the set of ‘Radhe Shyam’, actor Prabhas can be seen as his dapper self standing right next to a luxury car. 

Standing next to a Maserati car, Prabhas can be pictured in what looks like a place in Italy. The team recently wrapped the Italy schedule of ‘Radhe Shyam’. The film will next be shot in Hyderabad. 

Sharing the poster, UV Creations, the production house wrote, "The BIG moment has arrived!! Here's introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya from #RadheShyam! #RadheShyamSurprise #HappyBirthdayPrabhas (sic)."

Earlier, on Prabhas’ 41st birthday, makers released a set of new pics from the set. 

‘Radhe Shyam’ will be a period love story set in the backdrop of Europe. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma and Sathyan Sivakumar.

The 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas will next be seen in a film with director Nag Ashwin. The sci-fi film will feature Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

