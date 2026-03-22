/R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead Sequel Movie in works? Here's what we know

R.L. Stine, an American author of children's and young adult horror fiction, is best known for creating the Goosebumps series. He is often called the Stephen King of children's books. One of the Tubi original features' successes when it made its debut last year, the makers have given a greenlit sequel of Stine's Pumpkinhead.

Details of Pumpkinhead sequel

The sequel of Pumpkinhead has been given a go-ahead by the free streaming service, as per the report

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of The Hollywood Reporter. Reportedly, it tells the story of Evan, a student dealing with bullies who finds a forbidden spellbook that revives the ancient curse for his town of Redhaven.

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The new installment continues the franchise inspired by Stine's The Haunting Hour, with writer-director Jem Garrard returning to lead the project. The movie hails from Front Street Pictures. The sequel expands on the mythology of the first film, which focused on kids facing supernatural occurrences tied to mysterious pumpkins.

Pumpkinhead inspired from R.L Stine's The Haunting Hour

Reportedly, Pumpkinhead is inspired from The Haunting Hour. The Haunting Hour: Chills in the Dead of Night is a popular 2001 short story anthology by R.L. Stine, featuring ten terrifying tales aimed at middle-grade readers. Known for dark twists and supernatural horror, the collection includes stories about evil babysitters, living mummies, and scary Halloween tricks.

R.L. Stine, known for the Goosebumps series, is often described as darker and more intense than his usual work. It includes stories like "The Bad Babysitter", "Revenge of the Snowman", "The Mummy's Dream", and “Can You Draw Me?”