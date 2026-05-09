R J Decker scores Season 2 renewal following impressive debut run

American crime drama series R J Decker inspired by the novel Double Whammy by Carl Hiaasen, has been renewed for season 2 after making a strong debut on the streaming platform. With one of the most-watched ABC shows, within six days of its premiere, it was declared the best release in over five years.

R J Decker renewed for second season; netizens react

The show, which had premiered on March 3 this year, had reportedly accumulated more than 15 million viewers within five weeks of multi-platform viewing. The official page of the R J Decker on X shared a clip of renewal and wrote in the caption, “Get your flip-flops and your lawn flamingos ready because #RJDecker will be returning for season 2!”

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Soon fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. One user wrote, "News worthy of a Florida man headline if we do say so ourselves." Another user wrote, "This is a great show. It has serious potential for a multi-season run."

“Yes! Now I'll finish watching the season on Hulu! Once ABC held back and it went on the bubble, I stopped watching. But it's like my favourite show of the season. So, I'm stoked for the news. It makes a great night of programming next to Will Trent & High Potential. So happy for this,” wrote the third user. The renewal of R J Decker means ABC is breaking back all of its current scripted series for the 2026-2027 season.

All about R J Decker

The American crime drama R J Decker is created by Robert Doherty and is inspired by the novel Double Whammy by Carl Hiaasen. The series stars Scott Speedman in the titular role and premiered on ABC on March 3 this year.

The show focuses on the story of R.J. Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colourful – if crime-filled – world of South Florida. It showcases how he tackles the cases with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor -- a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally -- or his one-way ticket back to prison.