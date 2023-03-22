Quick Style gives its own spin to RRR's Naatu Naatu, the internet can't stop raving about it

This is one remix that we all have been waiting for! Norwegian dance group Quick Style recently performed to the global smash hit Naatu Naatu from RRR. The world has already performed to the hit song that won the Best Original Song Oscar earlier this month and now social media stars, Quick Style, gave the song's signature step its own unique twist. "The famous Naatu Naatu steps with a little Quickstyle remix...Congratulations on winning the Oscar's Ram Charan & Jr NTR," the all-male member dance group captioned the post.

Fans became excited to see Quick Style performing Naatu Naatu hook step. "Quickstyle NAATU-fied too," a social media user commented. "Vibe guys," choreographer Bosco Martis commented.



The dance group was in Mumbai last week and collaborated with celebrities like Virat Kohli, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon. Shetty, in fact, liked the Naatu Naatu rendition by the group.



The group rose to fame after recreating hook steps of popular Bollywood songs such as Sadi Galli from the film Tanu Weds Manu and Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho. Since then, there has been no looking back for the group who have travelled to various countries to perform the hit numbers.