Put on your movie glasses and watch these latest OTT releases this week!

This week of November comes with surprises of love, romance, drama, and thriller all at once on the OTT platforms. From India's official oscar entry of this year, Chello Show to the mysterious fictional story of a sunken ship depicted in the series 1899, this week of November is going to be a roller-coaster ride for all the movie-buffs.

1. Chello Show:

This Gujarati movie was India's official entry to the Oscars this year. This movie was also screened at prestigious film festivals around the world like Tribeca and Buenos Aires International Film Festivals. Chello Show in English translates to 'Last Film Show', it is a story of a nine-year young Samay and his heart and how he moves heaven and earth in pursuit of his 35mm dreams, unaware of the heartbreaking times that await him.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 25 November

Watch Chello Show Trailer

2. Wednesday:

This unique comedy series is the most talked about series on Netflix right now. This coming-of-age American supernatural drama series is about a girl named, Wednesday Addams from the Addams family. While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, started a killing spree, and solved the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 23 November

Watch Wednesday TV Series Trailor

3. 1899:

This series made a lot of buzz before its release, and though it was released last week, it is still on the top charts of Netflix. As they travel across the vast and perilous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encountered the greatest mystery of their lives. When passengers on a ship headed for the New World spot another boat drifting aimlessly in the waters, their voyage quickly turns terrifying. The genre of the series is an interesting blend of science fiction and mystery with added thriller and horror to the story plot.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 17 November

Watch 1899 Series Trailer

4. Christmas on Mistletoe Farm:

As the Christmas month is arriving soon, so are the good Christmas stories. This family movie is about a widowed father and his five kids who started living on a farm at Christmastime, by getting the farm in inheritance. The movie shows how the father and the kids gradually make adjustments to village life while his kids make a plan to stay there forever.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 23 November

5. Meet Cute:

Five touching tales of people meeting by chance will be featured in this anthology programme, which is produced by well-known actor Nani. The film Meet Cute offers stories that are exquisitely constructed to correspond with the Indian seasons and emphasizes a chance encounter between two people across ages.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release date: 25 November