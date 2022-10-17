'Pushpa: The Rule' begins filming, makers share a glimpse from the sets

'Pushpa: The Rise' has created a kind of rage that has never been seen before. Be it the swag of icon star Allu Arjun or the charm of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, the film left the audience craving for more.



While keeping the audience's anticipation intact, the makers announced the second part, 'Pushpa: The Rule' a few days after the release of 'Pushpa: The Rise' itself. Ever since then, the audience has been eagerly waiting to get more information about the second part. Now, the makers have shared a glimpse of the much-anticipated sequel on social media recently.

While taking to their social media, the makers shared a picture from the sets of 'Pushpa: The Rule' that captured the behind-the-camera still in which the team can be seen working on the film.



With the image, the makers hinted at the progress of the film which is going on in full flow. "Works of #PushpaTheRule in full flow Icon star @alluarjun, director @aryasukku, celebrity photographer @avigowariker, poster designer @tuneyjohn and the entire team is putting all their efforts to deliver the best @iamRashmika @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial"

The filming of 'Pushpa: The Rule' began recently and it will feature the original actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead. The makers have guaranteed the film is going to be bigger and grander which has just raised the audience's excitement manifold.