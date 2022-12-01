'Pushpa: The Rise' takes over Russia: Watch this Russian family dance on Saami song

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has become a global success. The film recently made its way to the Russian theatres as the makers promoted the hit film in the country.

Fans from Russia are currently enjoying the film and especially its song ‘Saami Saami’ starring Rashmika Mandanna. Taking to social media, a Russian fan shared a video of an adorable Russian family dancing to Saami Saami. In the caption, they wrote “Sofia's best emotions on #saamisaami Dancing with my girls”

Check out the dance video here:

The family can be seen dancing in front of a historical museum on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia's capital city.