Project K: Makers release new poster of Prabhas after major backlash

Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD has been all over the headlines ever since the first look poster of the movie was dropped. The movie starring mega stars like Deepika Padukone and Prabhas has been one of the most anticipated films. However, the fan excitement turned into disappointment soon after the first look of the Baahubali actor was released.

After facing backlash, seems like the makers have silently changed the poster with the major changes.

Backlash on first poster

On Wednesday (July 19), the first poster of the movie was released featuring Prabhas as the superhero.

He's wearing a grey colour armour suit, sporting a hair bun with a fiery look on his face. Soon after the poster was shared, disappointed fans were quick to slam the poor VFX work.

The poster quickly went viral, with netizens calling it badly made and cartoonish.

After major trolling, makers have silently removed the first poster and have shared the new one with minor edits. In the latest version, a few changes have been made,

Prabhas is now looking away from the camera and in the background, the ruined buildings have been cleared and now there is only dust.

Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD has become the first Indian film to be part of the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in the US. And on Friday, the makers dropped the first teaser of the movie.

Actors Prabhas and Kamal Haasan released the teaser.



Watch the teaser here:

The movie is bankrolled by one of the biggest Telugu film production companies, Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie will also mark its 50th anniversary with the special venture and the movie will be a high-budget multilingual film.

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to release worldwide on January 12, 2024, in the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English languages.

