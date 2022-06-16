Priyanka Chopra wishes her mom with a special b'day post featuring her daughter Malti - see pic

Mommy Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished her mother Madhu Chopra with a special post. Celebrating her mother's birthday, Chopra shared a photo featuring her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.



On Thursday, taking to her Instagram account, Chopra wished her mother with a heartfelt note and wrote how she inspires her every day, “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day!''



Further, she added and gave an adorable note from her daughter too, ''Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani.”



The adorable photo features Priyanka and her mother who's holding her granddaughter in her hands. In the photo, Priyanka is sweetly smiling and looking at her daughter and her mother is looking toward the camera.



Take a look:

Jonas and Priyanka welcomed their daughter in January this year via surrogate. On the special occasion of Mother’s Day, Priyanka shared their emotional journey on her Instagram account. Shares the picture of her small family, in which, 'The Sky is Pink' actress is holding her little princess in her arms while Jonas, who is sitting next to Priyanka is holding her little arm.



''On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,'' PeeCee wrote in the caption.



''After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.''