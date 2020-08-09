Priyanka Chopra welcomes new furry friend, shares family portrait

The family is only getting bigger and adorable! Actor Priyanka Chopra, along with husband Nick Jonas, welcomed a new member to their family -- Panda, an adopted dog.



The 'Fashion' actor took to Instagram shared the details about their new-four-legged friend, who have joined the duo`s other pups Gino and Diana."Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won`t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can`t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!," Chopra wrote in captions.

'The Sky is Pink' actor also shared a cute family portrait, featuring the couple adoring Panda along with Gino. They also managed to edit and fix a picture of their other pet Diana in the portrait, to make it "work as she wasn`t around during their family photoshoot".



The duo's furry friends have their own separate Instagram accounts, with thousands of followers.