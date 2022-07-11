Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for Nick Jonas at his Celebrity Golf tournament game

What's better than a partner who motivates you in every phase of your life? Isn't it? Luckily, Hollywood star Nick Jonas has certainly found himself a cheerleader in his wife and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Recently, PeeCee donned the cheerleader cap for her beau as he played golf at Lake Tahoe, Nevada in the United States. Videos of the two stars from the ACC Golf Championship are doing rounds on social media.

On a fan page, snaps and clips from the event were uploaded on Sunday. In the videos, Nick is seen playing golf while Priyanka is seen standing in the back.

Opting for comfy attire, Priyanka donned a white sleeveless top, shorts, a blue jacket and a cap. Meanwhile, Nick wore a dark blue t-shirt, black pants and a cap. The duo paired their outfits with white sneakers.

Priyanka loves to accompany Nick to his baseball and golf games. In May, Priyanka gave a good luck kiss to Nick before his baseball match and pictures of the same did rounds on social media for days.

The couple has been married for over three years now. They welcomed their first child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year.

Recently, Priyanka shared a photo on Instagram with her daughter. In the caption, she wrote, "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul .#bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily," she captioned the post."

Also read: Amber Heard willfully defamed Johnny Depp claims insurance company, slaps lawsuit against the actress

On the work front, Priyanka currently has several films in the pipeline. She will feature next in 'It's All Coming Back To Me' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'.