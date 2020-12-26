Priyanka Chopra spreads Christmas cheer with Nick Jonas and dog Diana

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her Christmas with her husband Nick Jonas and her dog Diana.



Chopra who is currently in London, UK for the filming for her upcoming Hollywood film 'Text For You', shared an adorable photo with her husband and her dog.

''Perfect. From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year'' she captioned the post.



In the picture, she can be seen wearing a Santa hat while she looks at Nick with a big smile. Meantime, she also held Diana. In the picture, Priyanka's 'heels' symbol earrings are catching everyone's attention. Earlier this week, she shared a couple of pictures from her stroll with Nick.

Meanwhile, Priyanka shoot is been halted as the UK imposed lockdown due to a rise in covid cases.



According to a report by Mid-Day, the producers have halted production for now and are working on special permissions to ensure the cast and crew return safely.



“The producers have halted production at the moment. Their top priority is to ensure the safe return of the cast and crew. Special permissions are being sought to travel back to the US, but the procedure may take longer than usual with the lockdown rules becoming stricter than ever before. It is possible that Priyanka and the rest of the unit will have to stay put in the UK for a while,'' a source told Mid-Day.